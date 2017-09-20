Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters In Exclusive Interview

WATCH: Foo Fighters To Take Part In Carpool Karaoke
Dave Grohl and co. have confirmed their appearance on James Corden's Late Late show segment.
Watch Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins chat to the Radio X DJ on Monday 25 September from 8pm.
Radio X is set to host a very special chat with the Foo Fighters next Monday.
To celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have given an intimate and in-depth interview covering everything from the making of their ninth studio album to what Justin Timberlake and Dave Grohl have in common.
Plus, in the no-holds-barred chat, you can find out why the Radio X DJ was almost responsible for the Foos frontman getting beaten up.
Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters will air next Monday 25 September from 8pm, and you'll be able to watch it on Facebook Live, or right here on our wesbite.
Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan
The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May.
03:06
