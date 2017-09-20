Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters In Exclusive Interview

Radio X is set to host a very special chat with the Foo Fighters next Monday.

To celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have given an intimate and in-depth interview covering everything from the making of their ninth studio album to what Justin Timberlake and Dave Grohl have in common.

Plus, in the no-holds-barred chat, you can find out why the Radio X DJ was almost responsible for the Foos frontman getting beaten up.

Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters will air next Monday 25 September from 8pm, and you'll be able to watch it on Facebook Live, or right here on our wesbite.

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017: