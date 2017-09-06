WATCH: Foo Fighters Share Concrete and Gold Animated Trailer

Foo Fighters have shared a new teaser ahead of the release of their ninth album.

The animated clip, which is entitled The Making Of Concrete and Gold, depicts the moment frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, and sees the band getting their creative juices flowing again.

Meanwhile Dave Grohl has revealed that Justin Timberlake features on the new album, telling Rolling Stone in a new interview:"He nailed it".

"We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot," Grohl said. "He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.'"

"So the band had him add some "la la la's" to one track. He nailed it," Grohl said, adding jokingly: "I'm telling you – the guy's going somewhere."

Concrete and Gold drops just ahead of the band's one-off show at The O2, London which will take place on 19 September to celebrate the venue's 10th Birthday.

