Foo Fighters To Perform At The BRIT Awards 2018

Dave Grohl and co. will make their live debut at the awards ceremony next month.

Foo Fighters will make their live debut at the BRIT Awards next month.

The US rockers have picked up four gongs from the prestigious event over the years - three for International Group in 2008, 2012 and 2015, and Best International Album for 2007s Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace - but have never performed before, and can't wait to play at London's The O2 on 21 February.

Sharing their excitement about the news, frontman Dave Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

It comes after a stellar 2017 for the Best Of You rockers which saw the band headline Glastonbury, open their own temporary pub in London and sell-out their UK arena tour.

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

BRITs chairman & CEO and chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: "Anyone who was lucky enough to witness one of their shows on the recent sold-out UK tour, or their set at Glastonbury - which was undoubtedly one of the best performances the festival has ever seen and a night that will be talked about forever - will know why Foo Fighters are the biggest and most exciting rock band in the world.

"Quite remarkably they have never performed at The BRITs, so I am over the moon to confirm a massive BRITs exclusive to have them grace our stage."

Foo Fighters join previously confirmed performers, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dua Lipa in taking to the stage for what looks set to be a show-stopping show.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will also see Jack Whitehall taking over hosting duties.

On Saturday 13 January the awards will kick off with the nominations launch show, The BRITs Are Coming 2018, which will once again be hosted by Emma Willis, and will air on ITV from 5.45pm.

Liam Payne, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit, J Hus and BRITs Critic's choice winner Jorja Smith, will perform.

Foo Fighters are also set for huge stadium dates at the London Stadium and Man City football ground The Etihad Stadium this summer.