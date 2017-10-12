Foo Fighters Announce Three UK Stadium Shows For 2018

Find out where the Learn To Fly rockers will play next year.

Foo Fighters have announced three huge gigs in the UK next summer.

After teasing the announcement on Twitter yesterday (11 October), the band have confirmed they'll play a show Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 19 June, followed by two dates at the London Stadium three days later.

UK 2018

19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

22 & 23 June - London Stadium

Tickets on sale Friday, 20 Octoberhttps://t.co/LkFU7453IV pic.twitter.com/TPZ2BbkLua — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 12, 2017

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 20 October from 9am.

See Foo Fighters' 2018 UK stadium dates below:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium

The Everlong outfit - who are comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mandel and Rami Jaffee - were last in the country in September when they played a one-off show at The O2, London to celebrate the venue's 10th Birthday.

Watch them perform Never Gonna Give You Up with Rick Astley at the gig:

While in the country, Dave Grohl and co. also celebrated the release of their Concrete and Gold LP by opening a pop-up pub in London's Bethnal Green.

Get the all the best bits from The Foo Fighters Arms here.

Last Saturday (7 October) saw the band curate and headline their own Cal Jam 17 festival in San Bernardino, California where they were joined on stage by Liam Gallagher.

Chris Moyles also recently caught up with the rockers, where Dave Grohl reminisced about the time he was almost beaten up by the DJ's security guard.

Find out why here:

Watch their interview in full below:

Photo credit: Press/Samon Rajabnik