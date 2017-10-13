Foo Fighters Had A Curry With Queen And Totally Fanboyed

Taylor Hawkins has recalled how he and Nate Mendel went for a late night Chicken Tikka Masala with Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Foo Fighters went for a curry with Queen during their recent stay in London.

The Sky Is A Neighborhood rockers were in the UK capital in September for a performance at The O2 arena, and drummer Taylor Hawkins revealed they kept up a band tradition by going out for a late-night spicy feast, and this time were joined by the Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist Brian May and famous sticksman Roger Taylor.

Speaking to the new issue of NME magazine, Taylor said: "It's a bit of a tradition, whenever we come here, to go for a curry. I still totally still get all fanboy around them sometimes, even though I've met them so many times."

During their stay, Chris Moyles showed Queen mega-fan Hawkins the first footage of of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the Learn To Fly rockers have announced three huge UK Stadium dates for 2018.

After teasing their fans about a British-related announcement on Twitter, they finally revealed they'll heading across the Atlantic in June in support of their No.1 Concrete and Gold album.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 20 October from 9am.

See Foo Fighters' 2018 UK stadium dates below:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium