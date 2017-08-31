WATCH: Foo Fighters Discuss Chris Cornell And Chester Bennington

Foo Fighters have discussed mental health and the tragic suicide of Audioslave and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington.

In a new interview with The rock FM's Morning Rumble, frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins talked about the need to take the "threat" of depression seriously.

As News Hub reports, Grohl - who famously lost his best friend and Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain, to suicide - said: "When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester - depression is a disease. Everybody goes through it their own way."

Hawkins reflected: "It doesn't matter what's in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap all goes out the window if you're not feeling right".

The Learn To Fly sticksman added: "If it looks like someone is down - way down - check on them."

Chris Cornell was found dead on Wednesday 17 May after taking his own life in his hotel room. Tragically, his good friend Bennington then took his own life just a month later on 20 July-what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have announced their support for their huge one-off gig at The O2, London will be Idles.

Dave Grohl and co. will play the venue on 19 September, three days after their concrete and gold album is released.

Photo still credit: The Rock FM



