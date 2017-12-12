Foo Fighters Join James Corden For Xmas Carpool Karaoke Singalong

See the Learn To Fly rockers and a host of stars in singing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town for the festive season.

Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are among the stars in Carpool Karaoke's festive singalong this year.

The Run rockers and Castle On The Hill singer join the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Katy Perry in singing a festive hit for the popular segment, whch they all started in this year.

The video also sees James and Reggie Watts from his Late Late show don Christmas hats and jumpers, and Harry Styles planting a kiss on James Corden's lips.

Watch this year's stars sing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town In the video above.

Photo and video credit: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently confirmed their stellar line-up of support acts for their UK and European dates next year.

Europe - you wanna know who else is coming along to rock??

Get your tickets here: https://t.co/zejEsH138W pic.twitter.com/ocjca84x9b — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 4, 2017

Dave Grohl and co. will be supported by Wolf Alice and The Cribs at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Monday 18 June, while the Don't Delete The Kisses rockers will also play their first London Stadium date - joined by Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - on Friday 22 June.

Their second date at the London Stadium on Saturday 23 June will see the Run rockers joined by The Kills, Slaves and Starcrawler.