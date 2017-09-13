WATCH: Foo Fighters Open The "Vault" On Their New Album

Foo Fighters are teasing second-long snippets of their Concrete and Gold album.

After returning with singles Run, and The Sky Is A Neighbourhood, the Learn To Fly rockers are now whetting their fans' appetites by unlocking "vaults" of music each day in the run up to the LPs release on 15 September.

See some what the band have shared so far:

Some tracks, like the below give us a taste of some off the great rock riffs we've become accustomed to.

However, others tease soft pop vocal harmonies, which could show off their guest spots from Boys II Men's Shawn Stockman and Justin Timberlake- who were both confirmed as featuring on the album.

Visit vault.foofighters.com to hear everything they've revealed so far.

Meanwhile, Foos are set to play The O2, London on Tuesday 19 September, and are making their stay in the capital count.

To celebrate the release of their new LP, the band have announced they'll be opening a pop-up pub in Bethnal Green.

The Foo Fighters Arms will be functional from 15-20 September on 339 Cambridge Heath Road, and boasts a launch party, exclusive merchandise, limited edition items and a pub quiz.

Announcing the news on the pub's website foofightersarms.com, Dave Grohl and co said: "Foo Fighters are proud to announce the opening of the Foo Fighters Arms in London for one week only. Doors will open to the public on 15th September to celebrate the release of their new album Concrete and Gold and will host a series of events for both fans and the general public. There'll be Foo Fighters beers and exclusive merchandise on sale throughout the week. Keep an eye on the band's social media channels to find out more."

It comes after Dave Grohl revealed he "wouldn't be walking" without Paul McCartney.

The Foos frontman said the Beatles legend - who features on the band's upcoming album - gave him plenty of support and helped put him in touch with "some good" doctors.

"He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg. It still blows my mind.

"I wouldn't be playing music if it wasn't for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records.

"But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good f***ing doctors."

Watch as Dave Grohl plays Times Like These back to Florence Welch this year, after she filled in for Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2015:

