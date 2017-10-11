PICS: Are Foo Fighters About To Announce A UK Tour?

11 October 2017, 11:57

Foo Fighters 2017

The Run rockers are appearing to tease an announcement on social media, posting images of themselves against the Union Jack.

Foo Fighters are about to tease a big announcement, and it looks like it's got something to do with old Blighty.

Taking to their Twitter account on Wednesday (11 October), the band have begun to share ye oldey images of themselves set against a backdrop of the UK's Union Jack Flag.

With six members, including frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins - making up the band, we reckon we've got a few more hours and at least 4 more images before the news is revealed.

This year, the band visited Britain to play London's O2 Arena, opening a pop-up pub called the Foo Fighters Arms in the process.

Their O2 gig saw them reunite with '80s legend Rick Astley for a performance of Never Gonna Give You Up.

Watch it here:

Not content to duet with one British legend, the band joined forces with Liam Gallagher at Cal Jam last weekend, performing a rendition of The Beatles Come Together along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry.

Liam Gallagher then risked his prized parka being damaged by crowd surfing on the stage.

Re-live the moment here:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins met Chris Moyles and told the story of how the Radio X DJ nearly had Dave Grohl beaten up by his security guard.

Trending On Radio X

Muse 2017

PHOTO: It Looks Like Muse Are Making New Music...

Gordon Ramsey on Cocaine trailer ITV still

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Learns To Make Cocaine In New ITV Show

Stereophonics press image 2017

Stereophonics Address Death Of Drummer Stuart Cable On New Album
The Strokes Nick Valensi and Johnny Depp

WATCH: Johnny Depp & The Strokes Perform Tom Petty's American Girl

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Liam Gallagher live October 2017

Liam Gallagher Crowd Surfs During Foo Fighters Show

Foo Fighters in Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters: Carpool Karaoke "Got Less Fun"

Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, Kris Novoselic

Tom Petty Helped Dave Grohl Look Forward To Drumming Again

Foo Fighters Watch Freddie Mercury Clip

Foo Fighters Are Amazed By A Glimpse Of The Queen Movie

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins at after the 50th a

Dave Grohl Thought Foo Fighters Would Be A "Demotion" For Taylor Hawkins