PHOTOS: Why Dave Grohl Gave An Injured Fan His Shoe...

The Learn To Fly rocker came across a mega-fan using crutches.

Dave Grohl has proved once again that he's happy to go above and beyond for his fans.

The Sky Is A Neighborhood singer met mega-fan, Sabryn, who just happened to be on crutches backstage in Washington D.C.

According to the young fan, when the rocker saw she had crutches, he brought out his doctor to talk to her.

Sabyn posted images of the bizarre moment, alongside the caption: "tonight dave grohls orthopedic doctor told me if i didn't put a shoe on my foot it wouldn't get better. so dave gave me one of his shoes?"

Speaking to Alt Press, Sabryn said: “Dave brought him [the doctor] out once he saw that I was on crutches, and that’s when his doctor mentioned that I was supposed to wear a shoe with my brace,”

“I told him that my shoes didn’t fit over it because it’s pretty big and my shoes are kinda small. So Dave said, ‘You need one of my big high tops!’ and I laughed it off.”

“I wore it for the rest of the night after Dave told me to put it on,” Sabryn said. “It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen, and probably the funniest”.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently recalled the moment when he nearly got beaten up by Chris Moyles' security guard in front of his mother.

Last week also saw the Foos announce three huge UK stadium dates for 2018.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 20 October from 9am.

See Foo Fighters' 2018 UK stadium dates below:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium

Photo: PA/Stephanie Port/imageSPACE



