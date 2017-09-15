PHOTOS: This Is What The Foo Fighters Arms Looks Like...

The Foo Fighters announced they'd be opening a pop-up pop in east London to celebrate the release of their Concrete And Gold album this Friday (15 September).

Last night saw the official launch night of The Foo Fighters Arms in Bethnal Green, and as always the Foos completely over-delivered.

Lucky members of the public who had pre-ordered the album were invited to the watering-hole, which came complete with its own signage, and Foo Fighters beer.

See some of the best pics from the boozer below:

There's no mistaking what pub you're going into here...

Tonight I will be spending the night in the Arms of the @foofighters . Be gentle. pic.twitter.com/2s1ywGGjYn — Carl Windsor (@tangallio) September 14, 2017

And what's the point of having a bar unless it bears your name in neon lights?

A post shared by Jennifer Schembri (@jen_rocknrunway) onSep 15, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

As the band previously announced, they've brewed their own beer, complete with their own branded pints.

Apparently there's three choices between La Dee Da, Dirty Water and Concrete and Gold.

Great night out at #FooFightersArms thanks for the invite down guys; if you're a fan get down there! @foofighters #theregoesmybeero pic.twitter.com/QvN3ENVb2b — Colin (@CassCol) September 14, 2017

Plus, the pub comes complete with an ye olde-style paintings of the band...

A post shared by Leanne Varney (@lv84) onSep 14, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

And this portrait answers the age-old question of: could Dave Grohl look any cooler? Yes. Yes he could.

And if that wasn't enough, there's a ton of merchandise up for grabs too.

Watch Dave Grohl pay tribute to Florence Welch at Glastobnury 2017:

Play Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago. 02:18

Lead photo credit: Twitter/tangallio