PHOTOS: This Is What The Foo Fighters Arms Looks Like...

15th September 2017, 14:05

Get a look inside the Learn To Fly rockers' pop-up pub, which launched in London this week.

Foo Fighters Arms portrait fan picture

The Foo Fighters announced they'd be opening a pop-up pop in east London to celebrate the release of their Concrete And Gold album this Friday (15 September).

Last night saw the official launch night of The Foo Fighters Arms in Bethnal Green, and as always the Foos completely over-delivered.

Lucky members of the public who had pre-ordered the album were invited to the watering-hole, which came complete with its own signage, and Foo Fighters beer. 

See some of the best pics from the boozer below:

There's no mistaking what pub you're going into here...

And what's the point of having a bar unless it bears your name in neon lights?

As the band previously announced, they've brewed their own beer, complete with their own branded pints. 

Apparently there's three choices between La Dee Da, Dirty Water and Concrete and Gold.

Plus, the pub comes complete with an ye olde-style paintings of the band...

 

A post shared by Leanne Varney (@lv84) onSep 14, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

And this portrait answers the age-old question of: could Dave Grohl look any cooler? Yes. Yes he could. 

And if that wasn't enough, there's a ton of merchandise up for grabs too.

Watch Dave Grohl pay tribute to Florence Welch at Glastobnury 2017:

Play

Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence

The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago.

02:18

Lead photo credit: Twitter/tangallio

Comments

MORE ON FOO FIGHTERS

Now Playing

News