How Dave Grohl Was Caught Up In Hawaii Missile Error...

A friend of the Foo Fighters frontman has shared a photo which appears to see him holidaying in The Aloha State.

Dave Grohl's Birthday could have ended very differently after Hawaii suffered a huge security error this weekend.

As The Guardian reports, an early morning emergency alert was sent to mobile phones across the Polynesian Islands warning of a "ballistic missile threat," telling inhabitants to "seek immediate shelter".

And, if this post is anything to go by, the Foos frontman - who turned 49 this Sunday (14 January) - would have been among those briefly freaked out by the message, which went out in error on the Saturday.

An Instagram photo shared by Tracy Gitnick from the Four Season Resort, Hualalai sees the rocker posing with pals, along with the caption: "Starting off our day in Hawaii with a minor missile crisis. #HawaiiMissileCrisis18"

No doubt Grohl is having a well deserved rest before the band commence their live dates again, heading to Perth, Australia on 20 January.

Not content to keep rocking down under, the band will be paying the UK a cheeky visit to perform at the BRIT Awards for the first time ever on 21 February 2018.

Sharing their excitement about the news, Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We’ve had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!?



Let’s make some noise.



See you there,

Dave pic.twitter.com/qh5PcQzK6L — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 9, 2018

It comes after a stellar 2017 for the Best Of You rockers which saw the band headline Glastonbury, open their own temporary pub in London and sell-out their UK arena tour.

Foo Fighters join previously confirmed performers, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Rag'n'Bone Man in taking to the stage for what looks set to be a show-stopping show.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will also see Jack Whitehall taking over hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Kurt Cobain's old friend has shared the story of the time the grunge icon received one of his first ever royalty checks.

