Who’s The Better Drummer? Dave Grohl Or Taylor Hawkins?

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
Happy birthday Taylor Hawkins, who celebrates his 45th birthday on 17 February.
Being the drummer in Foo Fighters is a tough gig, what with your boss being such a great sticksman and everything.
But we think that Taylor holds his own. Don’t believe us? Then check out this video.
The YouTube channel “Musico Maniacos” has taken clips of Big Dave at the drums and lined them up against footage of Taylor doing his thing.
Who’s the best? We think Hawkins has great technique, but you can’t beat Grohl’s punk rock passion.
Dave Grohl and co. have added another stamp to their European passport.
