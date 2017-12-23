What’s The Bizarre Foo Fighters Elf Video All About?

23 December 2017, 12:00

Foo Fighters Elves

Here’s a weird Christmas treat for you. Dancing Foo Fighters elves!

It’s Christmas Day, so we’re in a pretty silly mood at Radio X. And here’s the ideal Christmas “gift” for you.

Remember those “Elf Yourself” virtual Christmas Cards that were doing the rounds a couple of years back? You know, upload pictures of yourself and your friends and family and the site would stick them on the bodies of dancing Christmas elves?

Well someone decided to upload the faces of Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear. And it looks… well, quite sweet actually.

