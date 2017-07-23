Watch This Foo Fighters Fan's Amazing Cover Of Run

A singer-songwriter and Foo Fighters fan has shared a cover of their comeback single, Run.

Sydney's Sarah Jane Curran - who's also the lead guitarist in a band - has put her spin on the heavy track and totally made it her own.

Watch it above.

And it's not the only famous track Sarah Jane's reworked on her YouTube page.

Unsurprisingly, she's a big grunge fan, and one of her favourite bands to cover is Nirvana.

Watch her version of their Lithium track below:

See her cover the Pixies' Where Is My Mind:

Watch the band themselves play the anthem during their support set for Kings Of Leon at Hyde Park's British Summer Time:

Photo credit: YouTube/Sarah Jane Music