WATCH: Foo Fighters Get Plug Pulled At BottleRock, Keep Playing Anyway

WATCH: Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins Debut New Foo Fighters Song
See the Foos rockers perform The Sky Is A Neighborhood for the first time in San Francisco.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Plug Pulled on Foo Fighters at BottleRock 2017 but band and fans carry on
Watch them finish their epic set with Everlong here
04:37
Dave Grohl and co. broke the 10pm curfew at the Napa Valley festival, with fans helping them finish their Everlong anthem.
Footage of the moment Foo Fighters' headline set at BottleNeck 2017 was almost cut short has surfaced online, and it's a blinder.
The band were ending their show at the California festival on Sunday 28 May with their Everlong anthem, when the sound appeared to cut out after their 10pm curfew.
Watch it in the video above courtesy of Ur boi Pooder, from 2:40 onwards.
Despite Grohl's mic appearing to cut out, the band continued on with their crowd of devoted fans helping them sing the rest of the classic 1997 track.
Hopefully the Glastonbury curfew shouldn't impact on the Learn To Fly rocker's headline set at the festival, which is set to take place on Saturday 23 June from 21:45- 23:45.
The stage times for Glasto - which were announced earlier today (30 May) - also see "TBA" listings appear at The Avalon Stage on Friday at 3.40pm, The Park stage on Friday at 7.30pm, The Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm and at the John Peel Stage on Sunday at 5.30pm, hinting that this is where those "big" secrets will be revealed.
The full #Glastonbury2017 line-up - with set times - is here!— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 30, 2017
-> https://t.co/wDCH0i0YJO pic.twitter.com/FCaAyhXaHL
See the main stage timings here, and get the full listings on the official Glastonbury website.
See the Foos rockers perform The Sky Is A Neighborhood for the first time in San Francisco.
Dave Grohl's mother told Radio X's Gordon Smart about her relationship with the Foos drummer.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The US pop star will be joined by Coldplay and Justin Bieber to raise money for the victims of last week’s terrorist attack.
The Oasis legend has also said Live Forever is going to be a "tough" song to sing at tonight's homecoming gig.
Comments
Powered by Facebook