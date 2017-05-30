WATCH: Foo Fighters Get Plug Pulled At BottleRock, Keep Playing Anyway

Footage of the moment Foo Fighters' headline set at BottleNeck 2017 was almost cut short has surfaced online, and it's a blinder.

The band were ending their show at the California festival on Sunday 28 May with their Everlong anthem, when the sound appeared to cut out after their 10pm curfew.

Watch it in the video above courtesy of Ur boi Pooder, from 2:40 onwards.

Despite Grohl's mic appearing to cut out, the band continued on with their crowd of devoted fans helping them sing the rest of the classic 1997 track.

Hopefully the Glastonbury curfew shouldn't impact on the Learn To Fly rocker's headline set at the festival, which is set to take place on Saturday 23 June from 21:45- 23:45.

The stage times for Glasto - which were announced earlier today (30 May) - also see "TBA" listings appear at The Avalon Stage on Friday at 3.40pm, The Park stage on Friday at 7.30pm, The Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm and at the John Peel Stage on Sunday at 5.30pm, hinting that this is where those "big" secrets will be revealed.

See the main stage timings here, and get the full listings on the official Glastonbury website.