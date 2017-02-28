WATCH: How To Make A Dave Grohl Pancake in 15 Seconds

Play How to make a Dave Grohl pancake... How to make a Dave Grohl pancake... 00:15

It’s TIMES LIKE THESE you’ll be getting ready for Pancake Day.



Dave Grohl, he’s a real FEBRUARY STAR and MY HERO. So who better to pay tribute to when making a pancake on Shrove Tuesday?



The insanely creative types at Random Breakfasts have concocted this faithful rendition of the Foo Fighters legend’s face… in pancake form.



Watch the video above - and LEARN TO FRY. This is THE ONE recipe you’ll say you’ve been waiting for ALL MY LIFE.



(We’ve run out of Grohl-based pancake puns now, sorry)