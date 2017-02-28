WATCH: How To Make A Dave Grohl Pancake in 15 Seconds

Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury Set Could Last Three Hours
Dave Grohl claims that he asked Michael Eavis for an extra long slot at this year’s festival…
Getting ready to flip out for Shrove Tuesday? Here’s how to bring the rock to your pancakes.
How to make a Dave Grohl pancake...
It’s TIMES LIKE THESE you’ll be getting ready for Pancake Day.
Dave Grohl, he’s a real FEBRUARY STAR and MY HERO. So who better to pay tribute to when making a pancake on Shrove Tuesday?
The insanely creative types at Random Breakfasts have concocted this faithful rendition of the Foo Fighters legend’s face… in pancake form.
Watch the video above - and LEARN TO FRY. This is THE ONE recipe you’ll say you’ve been waiting for ALL MY LIFE.
(We’ve run out of Grohl-based pancake puns now, sorry)
A worker has been swapping the colour swatches in his hardware store.
Celebrate Pancake Day with some batter-based rockers, courtesy of Dancakes and Download Festival 2017.
