WATCH: How To Make A Dave Grohl Pancake in 15 Seconds

28th February 2017, 07:00

Getting ready to flip out for Shrove Tuesday? Here’s how to bring the rock to your pancakes.

Dave Grohl pancake
Play

How to make a Dave Grohl pancake...

00:15

It’s TIMES LIKE THESE you’ll be getting ready for Pancake Day.

Dave Grohl, he’s a real FEBRUARY STAR and MY HERO. So who better to pay tribute to when making a pancake on Shrove Tuesday?

The insanely creative types at Random Breakfasts have concocted this faithful rendition of the Foo Fighters legend’s face… in pancake form.

Watch the video above - and LEARN TO FRY. This is THE ONE recipe you’ll say you’ve been waiting for ALL MY LIFE.

(We’ve run out of Grohl-based pancake puns now, sorry)

 

