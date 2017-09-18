WATCH: Foo Fighters To Take Part In Carpool Karaoke

Dave Grohl Reunites With Medic Who Strapped Up His Broken Leg
The Foo Fighters frontman has come face to face with the man who helped him after he broke his leg on stage in Sweden in 2015.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Dave Grohl and co. have confirmed their appearance on James Corden's Late Late show segment.
Foo Fighters are set to appear on Carpool Karaoke this week.
The news was broken on The Late Late Show's Twitter feed, which shared a gif of the band getting ready to rock out with James Corden in a mini van.
Surprise! @foofighters #CarpoolKaraoke coming your way this week! pic.twitter.com/7co9hT013k— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) September 18, 2017
Its accompanying caption read: "Surprise! @foofighters#CarpoolKaraoke coming your way this week!"
Meanwhile, the Learn To Fly rockers are set to play a huge gig at The O2, London on Tuesday to help celebrate the venue's 10th Birthday.
Plus, to celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold album last Friday (15 September), the band have had a pop-up pub open in east London all week.
Tonight I will be spending the night in the Arms of the @foofighters. Be gentle. pic.twitter.com/2s1ywGGjYn— Carl Windsor (@tangallio) September 14, 2017
While the band have yet to surprise fans at the east end boozer, there's still time for them to make a cheeky appearance before the Foo Fighters Arms closes its doors on 20 September.
See all the best bits of the Foo Fighters arms here.
Watch Foo Fighters play their surprise gig in Frome this year:
Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome)
There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj
01:23
The Foos are still continuing to share the story of the making of their ninth studio album with animated videos.
One shared by Boys II Men explains how the band came to collaborate with the Shawn Stockman from the vocal harmony group.
What a fun experience this was! These dudes are LEGIT! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/sdSMU6nXjv— Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) September 17, 2017
Photo still: Twitter/The Late Late Show
The Foo Fighters frontman has come face to face with the man who helped him after he broke his leg on stage in Sweden in 2015.
Since collaborating with Foos last month, Rick has now paid tribute to the band in Manchester.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Talinda Bennington has posted a poignant clip of the late Linkin Park frontman laughing and smiling just 36 hours before his tragic suicide.
As the fifth series kicks off, the comedian told Radio X's Gordon Smart about his ambitions for the game show.
Comments
Powered by Facebook