WATCH: Foo Fighters To Take Part In Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters are set to appear on Carpool Karaoke this week.

The news was broken on The Late Late Show's Twitter feed, which shared a gif of the band getting ready to rock out with James Corden in a mini van.

Its accompanying caption read: "Surprise! @foofighters#CarpoolKaraoke coming your way this week!"

Meanwhile, the Learn To Fly rockers are set to play a huge gig at The O2, London on Tuesday to help celebrate the venue's 10th Birthday.

Plus, to celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold album last Friday (15 September), the band have had a pop-up pub open in east London all week.

Tonight I will be spending the night in the Arms of the @foofighters. Be gentle. pic.twitter.com/2s1ywGGjYn — Carl Windsor (@tangallio) September 14, 2017

While the band have yet to surprise fans at the east end boozer, there's still time for them to make a cheeky appearance before the Foo Fighters Arms closes its doors on 20 September.

See all the best bits of the Foo Fighters arms here.

Watch Foo Fighters play their surprise gig in Frome this year:

Play Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome) There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj 01:23

The Foos are still continuing to share the story of the making of their ninth studio album with animated videos.

One shared by Boys II Men explains how the band came to collaborate with the Shawn Stockman from the vocal harmony group.

What a fun experience this was! These dudes are LEGIT! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/sdSMU6nXjv — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) September 17, 2017

Photo still: Twitter/The Late Late Show