WATCH: Did Foo Fighters Let Slip On Their Concrete And Gold Guest?

Foo Fighters have talked about their decision not to reveal a guest star on their new album.

Concrete And Gold is set for release on 15 September this year, and while the Learn To Fly rockers have kept tight-lipped in public about the pop star who features on their album, Taylor Hawkins thinks he already may have spilled the beens privately.

Asked about the mysterious guest, Grohl told ET Canada: "Well there's one person that's on the record that we agreed we wouldn't say anything to anybody".

Hawkins replied: "I think I my have already said something to someone."

Luckily the pair were just talking about the fact that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney drummed on their new LP, and apparently it only took him two takes.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has mused that Dave Grohl "ruined it" when he continued touring with a broken leg.

When asked about the Foo Fighters frontman and his famous throne, the Oasis rocker told GQ Magazine: “He ruined it for all of us. He broke his leg and still toured. Who does that? Now if I have a ‘cold’ I can’t cancel because I’ll look like a wuss.”



One gig Grohl couldn't play however, was Glatonbury 2015, which saw the band replaced by Florence + The Machine. This year Grohl paid tribute to his friend Florence Welch by singing their Times Like These anthem back to her on the Pyramid Stage.

Watch Glen Campbell, who sadly passed away last week, perform his version of Foos' Times Like These track:

