WATCH: Foo Fighters Debut Dirty Water Track In Paris

Dave Grohl: The Best Part Of Glasto Was Liam Gallagher
The Foo Fighters frontman has recalled the band's encounter with the Oasis man just before they headlined the festival.
Foo Fighters premiere Dirty Water track
See them perform the new song at their Paris show.
See Dave Grohl and co. give the track its world premiere at their gig on Monday.
Foo Fighters unveiled a brand new track at their gig at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Monday (3 July).
Watch a clip of the track, courtesy of Dudylicious above.
The rockers gave Dirty Water its world premiere at the French venue, with Dave Grohl telling the crowds: “So this is where I stop looking at the setlist and we just start playing songs that we want to play."
See the full video, courtesy of YouTuber Dudylicious:
Much like their Glastonbury Festival set, the band ended their epic gig with their Everlong anthem.
Introducing the track at the Somerset festival, Dave Grohl dedicated it to his late fan Laura Plane, keeping true to his word to her widower Jon.
Watch the moving moment here:
Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan
The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May.
Grohl opened their Glasto show with a rendition of These Days, which he dedicated to Florence Welch, after Florence + The Machine filled in for the band after he broke his leg in 2015.
Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence
The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago.
As Dave Grohl walked onto the Pyramid Stage alone, he told the crowd: “For all of you who were here in 2015, I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop and it looked beautiful.
"My friend Florence got to headline that year and I’m very happy that that happened, because I thought she should have been headlining anyway.
“As I was siting in my wheelchair with my broken leg, she played a fuckin’ Foo Fighters song. Way better than we’ve ever played it. So I thought I’d start the show tonight, singing that song back to Florence.”
1. Times Like These
2. All My Life
3. Learn to Fly
4. Something From Nothing
5. The Pretender
6. Whip It / Eruption / Heart of the Sunrise / Keyboard Solo / School's Out (Devo / Van Halen / Yes / Alice Cooper snippets during band introductions)
7. Cold Day in the Sun
8. Congregation
9. Walk
10. These Days
11. My Hero
12. Dirty Water (World premiere)
13. Skin and Bones
14. Run
15. This Is a Call
16. Arlandria
17. Rope
18. Wheels
19. Monkey Wrench
20. Best of You
21. Everlong
