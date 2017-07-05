WATCH: Foo Fighters Debut Dirty Water Track In Paris

Foo Fighters unveiled a brand new track at their gig at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Monday (3 July).

Watch a clip of the track, courtesy of Dudylicious above.

The rockers gave Dirty Water its world premiere at the French venue, with Dave Grohl telling the crowds: “So this is where I stop looking at the setlist and we just start playing songs that we want to play."

See the full video, courtesy of YouTuber Dudylicious:

Much like their Glastonbury Festival set, the band ended their epic gig with their Everlong anthem.

Introducing the track at the Somerset festival, Dave Grohl dedicated it to his late fan Laura Plane, keeping true to his word to her widower Jon.

Watch the moving moment here:

Grohl opened their Glasto show with a rendition of These Days, which he dedicated to Florence Welch, after Florence + The Machine filled in for the band after he broke his leg in 2015.

As Dave Grohl walked onto the Pyramid Stage alone, he told the crowd: “For all of you who were here in 2015, I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop and it looked beautiful.



"My friend Florence got to headline that year and I’m very happy that that happened, because I thought she should have been headlining anyway.



“As I was siting in my wheelchair with my broken leg, she played a fuckin’ Foo Fighters song. Way better than we’ve ever played it. So I thought I’d start the show tonight, singing that song back to Florence.”

See Foo Fighters' Paris setlist:

1. Times Like These

2. All My Life

3. Learn to Fly

4. Something From Nothing

5. The Pretender

6. Whip It / Eruption / Heart of the Sunrise / Keyboard Solo / School's Out (Devo / Van Halen / Yes / Alice Cooper snippets during band introductions)

7. Cold Day in the Sun

8. Congregation

9. Walk

10. These Days

11. My Hero

12. Dirty Water (World premiere)

13. Skin and Bones

14. Run

15. This Is a Call

16. Arlandria

17. Rope

18. Wheels

19. Monkey Wrench

20. Best of You

21. Everlong