WATCH: Dave Grohl's Greatest Moments

29th April 2017, 09:42

Dave Grohl's Best Bits

These classic moments show what a hero the Foo Fighters frontman really is....

Dave Grohl is not only a rock hero, AND the nicest man in the music biz, but he’s also a comedy genius.

From the hilarious “Fresh Pots” video, in which Big Dave pretended he was a caffeine addict to the time the Foos trolled the Westbro Baptist church, they’re all there…

PLUS, who can ever forget when Dave kicked a guy out of a Foos show for fighting?

Legend.

