WATCH: Dave Grohl's Greatest Moments

Dave Grohl is not only a rock hero, AND the nicest man in the music biz, but he’s also a comedy genius.

From the hilarious “Fresh Pots” video, in which Big Dave pretended he was a caffeine addict to the time the Foos trolled the Westbro Baptist church, they’re all there…

PLUS, who can ever forget when Dave kicked a guy out of a Foos show for fighting?

Legend.