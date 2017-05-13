Virginia Grohl: Taylor Hawkins Still Apologises For Swearing

Dave Grohl's mother has revealed Taylor Hawkins always "apologises for his language" whenever they meet.

Virginia Hanlon Grohl spent many years on the road with her son and his Foo Fighter's bandmates, which prompted her to release her book about rock star mothers, From Cradle To Stage.

Asked about her relationship with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins, she told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "He always gives me a big hug. After about two sentences he apologises for his language.

"I tell him just not to bother. Just say what you have to say. I say that to all of them and they’re all wonderful, I love seeing them all.”

She added: “He’s quite cordial and sweet and I know him well at this point.”

Dave Grohl has accompanied his mother on the promotional trail, where several embarrassing stories were shared. But one thing she probably didn't bargain for was finding out how she mistook his acid dealer for a young gifted school friend.

Watch their video from 13:00 to see the moment she found out here:

When reminiscing about his school life, the Foo Fighters frontman recalled: "There was once at the dinner table. I don't know if you remember this either - this is fun. I think I was maybe about 16 or 17 years old and you said: 'David do you know Mike Mallory?' I said 'yeah'.

"And you said 'he's brilliant I think he might be a genius'. I didn't tell you until maybe 15 or 20 years later, but he was my acid dealer".

Well it turns out Dave didn't actually tell his mother at all, because she was pretty shocked about it.

Virginia Hanlon Grohl's From Cradle To Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars - features interviews with the mothers of Haim, Dr Dre, R.E.M's Michael Stipe, the late Amy Winehouse - and is out now.