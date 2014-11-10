WATCH: Foo Fighters on Sonic Highways

10th November 2014

Foo Fighters on Sonic Highways

Dave Grohl and co talk to XFM's Danielle Perry about their new album and touring plans.

Dave Grohl and his men take a musical tour of the US and come up with songs that reflect a nation.

Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways album artwork For their eighth studio album, Dave Grohl has taken Foo Fighters out onto the streets of America. Over the course of several months, the band has soaked up influences, got a feeling for the local culture and written and recorded songs that reflected eight major cities: Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC.

Grohl explained to Radio X that bands are the product of their environment, particularly the classic UK groups he group up loving: "If you think about Birmingham, everyone’s like 'Oh, it’s an industrial city’ and then you get Black Sabbath. I don’t know if Black Sabbath could have come from anywhere else. It makes sense that this band comes from that place."

But those expecting a musical travelogue pulling in styles from around the country, don't panic. This is still a Foo Fighters record that embraces the slick blend of post-grunge anthems and classic 70s rock that Grohl has been employing since 1995's self-titled debut.

The first taster, Something From Nothing, opens the album with an assured air and plenty of patented Foos riffage. And these are BIG songs, which the finale, I Am A River, clocking in at over seven minutes.

FOO FIGHTERS ON WHY ROYAL BLOOD ARE GREAT

Foo Fighters on Royal Blood

Dave Grohl has been telling Radio X that he's a massive fan of the Brighton duo, who will be joining the Foos on their summer 2015 dates.

FOO FIGHTERS ON THE OASIS SPLIT

Foo Fighters on Oasis

Dave Grohl tells Radio X's Danielle Perry how it's a "shame" that the Manchester band aren't together any more.

TRACK LISTING:

SOMETHING FROM NOTHING
THE FEAST AND THE FAMINE
CONGREGATION
WHAT DID I DO? / GOD AS MY WITNESS
OUTSIDE
IN THE CLEAR
SUBTERRANEAN
OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEOS

