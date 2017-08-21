Rick Astley Joined Foo Fighters On Stage And It Was Insane

Rick Astley joined Foo Fighters on stage last night (20 August) to perform his classic 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up. Yes, you read that right.

Astley and the Foos were both performing at Japan's Summer Sonic festival, which takes place in Osaka and Chiba. "This is fucking crazy" Grohl told the crowd, "I just met him two minutes ago."

Rick then whipped the crowd into a frenzy, bellowing: "COME ON, YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!" You can watch the whole clip above, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube .

"Fucking nuts" Astley said, before exiting the stage.

Foo Fighters new album, Concrete & Gold, is set for release on 15 September. In the run up to the release Foo Fighters will be appearing in Landmarks Live, a documentary series where bands perform in iconic spaces. Watch the trailer for Foo Fighters' episode below.