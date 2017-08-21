Rick Astley Joined Foo Fighters On Stage And It Was Insane

WATCH: Did Foo Fighters Let Slip On Their Concrete And Gold Guest?
Dave Grohl and co. are keeping tight-lipped about one huge star featuring on their new album, but could they have already blown it?
Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
YouTube: Benjamin Milne
04:14
The 80s legend performed his classic Never Gonna Give You Up with Dave Grohl at Japan's Summer Sonic festival.
Rick Astley joined Foo Fighters on stage last night (20 August) to perform his classic 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up. Yes, you read that right.
Astley and the Foos were both performing at Japan's Summer Sonic festival, which takes place in Osaka and Chiba. "This is fucking crazy" Grohl told the crowd, "I just met him two minutes ago."
Rick then whipped the crowd into a frenzy, bellowing: "COME ON, YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!" You can watch the whole clip above, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube .
"Fucking nuts" Astley said, before exiting the stage.
Foo Fighters new album, Concrete & Gold, is set for release on 15 September. In the run up to the release Foo Fighters will be appearing in Landmarks Live, a documentary series where bands perform in iconic spaces. Watch the trailer for Foo Fighters' episode below.
Landmarks Live In Concert: Foo Fighters at the Acropolis
Credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films
01:26
The Learn To Fly rockers joined forces with the Jane's Addiction frontman at their surprise Lollapalooza afterparty gig.
