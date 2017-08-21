Rick Astley Joined Foo Fighters On Stage And It Was Insane

21st August 2017, 10:09

Play

Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

YouTube: Benjamin Milne

04:14

The 80s legend performed his classic Never Gonna Give You Up with Dave Grohl at Japan's Summer Sonic festival.

Rick Astley joined Foo Fighters on stage last night (20 August) to perform his classic 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up. Yes, you read that right.

Astley and the Foos were both performing at Japan's Summer Sonic festival, which takes place in Osaka and Chiba.  "This is fucking crazy" Grohl told the crowd, "I just met him two minutes ago." 

Rick then whipped the crowd into a frenzy, bellowing: "COME ON, YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!" You can watch the whole clip above, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube .

"Fucking nuts" Astley said, before exiting the stage.

Foo Fighters new album, Concrete & Gold, is set for release on 15 September. In the run up to the release Foo Fighters will be appearing in Landmarks Live, a documentary series where bands perform in iconic spaces. Watch the trailer for Foo Fighters' episode below.

Play

Landmarks Live In Concert: Foo Fighters at the Acropolis

Credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films

01:26

Comments

MORE ON FOO FIGHTERS

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News