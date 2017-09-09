WATCH: Rick Astley Covers Foo Fighters At We Are Manchester Concert

9th September 2017, 19:41

Since collaborating with Foos last month, Rick has now paid tribute to the band in Manchester.

Rick Astley covered Foo Fighters tonight (Sep 9th) at the We Are Manchester benefit show. Taking to the stage after Pixie Lott, Astley belted out Everlong to the sold out arena.

You can watch footage of the performance below.

Rick Astley covers Foo Fighters

It seems Astley is revealing himself as a Dave Grohl superfan, appearing on stage with the band at Summer Sonic festival, which takes place in Osaka and Chiba. "This is fucking crazy" Grohl told the crowd, "I just met him two minutes ago." Watch the ridiculous moment below.

Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

Astley was performing as part of the We Are Manchester concert, which marks the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which closed after the tragic Manchester bombings earlier this year, which targeted an Ariana Grande concert. Also performing are Noel Gallagher, Courteeners, Blossoms and more.

