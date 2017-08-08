WATCH: Perry Farrell Joins Foo Fighters For Jane's Addiction Track

Beach Boys Track With Foo Fighters & Queen Blocked From Release
According to reports, the band's Holy Man has been given a new lease of life by Taylor Hawkins, Brian May and Roger Taylor.
The Learn To Fly rockers joined forces with the Jane's Addiction frontman at their surprise Lollapalooza afterparty gig.
Foo Fighters joined forces with Perry Farrell for a special peformance of Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song on Saturday (5 August).
Watch our short clip of the moment courtesy of YouTube's Tankboy:
Perry Farrell joins Foo Fighters on stage at Lollapalooza afterparty
Watch the rockers perform Jane's Addiction song via YouTube/Tankboy.
00:58
The Learn To Fly rockers invited the Been Caught Stealing rocker on stage for a rendition of their 1998 track at a last-minute Lollapalooza afterparty.
As Rolling Stone reports, before performing the traclk - which comes from their 1988 Nothing's Shocking album - Grohl credited Farrell with being "the one person responsible for that revolution in music".
Watch Tankboy's full clip here:
Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza, which originally served as somewhat of a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction in 1990.
Foos weren't scheduled to attend this instalment of the festival, but had previously hinted that they'd be making an appearance on Twitter, when celebrating their sold-out intimate date in the windy city.
.@metrochicago SOLD OUT! Thank you Chicago and @lollapalooza ! See you Friday!— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017
Art: @zombieyeti pic.twitter.com/QUkFc7Wk7I
Listen to the original of Mountain Song below:
Perry Farrell joining the Everlong rockers was pretty epic, but there's one onstage collab which would have blown that out of the water.
Last month, Liam Gallagher revealed that he turned down performing with the Foo Fighters at Glastonbury Festival.
“He asked me to come on and do a song," the Rock 'N' Roll Star told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”
Watch the Foos pay tribute to Florence + The Machine, who replaced them in headlining the festival after Grohl broke his leg in 2015:
Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence
The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago.
02:18
One unlikely artist Gallagher did collaborate on stage with was Coldplay's Chris Martin at One Love Manchester, singing Live Forever while Martin accompanied him on guitar.
Watch the moment here:
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever
Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.
01:17
Photo & Video Credit: YouTube/Tankboy:
Find out how The Beatles legend contributed to their upcoming Concrete And Gold LP.
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
The Wall Of Glass rocker has more surprises in store for his fans.
