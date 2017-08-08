WATCH: Perry Farrell Joins Foo Fighters For Jane's Addiction Track

Foo Fighters joined forces with Perry Farrell for a special peformance of Jane's Addiction's Mountain Song on Saturday (5 August).

Watch our short clip of the moment courtesy of YouTube's Tankboy:

Perry Farrell joins Foo Fighters on stage at Lollapalooza afterparty

The Learn To Fly rockers invited the Been Caught Stealing rocker on stage for a rendition of their 1998 track at a last-minute Lollapalooza afterparty.

As Rolling Stone reports, before performing the traclk - which comes from their 1988 Nothing's Shocking album - Grohl credited Farrell with being "the one person responsible for that revolution in music".

Watch Tankboy's full clip here:

Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza, which originally served as somewhat of a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction in 1990.

Foos weren't scheduled to attend this instalment of the festival, but had previously hinted that they'd be making an appearance on Twitter, when celebrating their sold-out intimate date in the windy city.

Listen to the original of Mountain Song below:

Perry Farrell joining the Everlong rockers was pretty epic, but there's one onstage collab which would have blown that out of the water.

Last month, Liam Gallagher revealed that he turned down performing with the Foo Fighters at Glastonbury Festival.

“He asked me to come on and do a song," the Rock 'N' Roll Star told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. "I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”

Watch the Foos pay tribute to Florence + The Machine, who replaced them in headlining the festival after Grohl broke his leg in 2015:

Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago.

One unlikely artist Gallagher did collaborate on stage with was Coldplay's Chris Martin at One Love Manchester, singing Live Forever while Martin accompanied him on guitar.

Watch the moment here:

Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.

Photo & Video Credit: YouTube/Tankboy: