WATCH: The Best Bits From Foo Fighters' Glasto News & Frome Gig

After months of speculation, and a week of preparation the Foo Fighters DID play that gig in Frome AND they announced they'd be playing a headline set at Glastonbury 2017.

Watch the full gig here:

Foo Fighters Live from Frome, UK https://t.co/jCaZTtsEo1 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 24, 2017

Turning on their live feed on Friday from 7:45pm, the footage began with Michael and Emily Eavis driving up to the Glastonbury site, to meet Foo Fighters sitting by the Pyramid stage.

After the Foos realised they were a few months early for their headline set, Emily suggested they play the Cheese And Grain, which cut to the live feed of the band at the venue.

Michael Eavis then confirmed the news that they would be headlining the Saturday night (24 June) of the festival, saying: "Foo Fighters are the biggest band in the world, the best band in the world today. They came to Worthy Farm this afternoon to tell me that they're going to headline Glastonbury. Saturday night".

He added: "Be there or be square," before the band came on and opened with - you guessed it - Learn To Fly.

Play Michael Eavis confirms Foo Fighters for Glastonbury The moment Michael Eavis confirmed #FooFighters for Glastonbury ? 00:23

Radio X's Dan O'Connell was lucky enough to be invited down to the gig, where he showed off his amazing plane-themed passes.

The band then played a very special set, following Learn To Fly with the never-before-played Sean and playing the likes of The Pretender, These Days and All My Life. See Dave rocking out below:

See them perform Walk here:

Watch them perform My Hero below:

Play Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome) There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj 01:23

Dave Grohl and co. started taking requests two hours in, before finishing their amazing set with Everlong. Watch it here:

Foo Fighters are now the second act to be announced for Glastonbury Festival 2017, joining Radiohead- who top the bill on Friday 23 June.