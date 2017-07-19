Foo Fighters & Queens Of The Stone Age's LPs "Inspired Each Other"

Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age made plans to "take over the fucking world together" when making their new albums.

Both bands are preparing to release their Concrete And Gold and Villains albums on the 15 September and 25 August respectively, and -as reported by NME - Dave Grohl has revealed they were recorded in close proximity.

“One of the things that was exciting as we were across the parking lot from Queens, making these records, is that it was clear that there are still rock n’ roll albums to be made,” the Foos frontman told Music Week.

“I’d listen to what Queens were doing and it would be quintessential Queens. It sounds great. And Josh [Homme, frontman] would come over and listen to our stuff. I remember we were playing him Arrow, and he’s like ‘God, I’m so glad you’re finally making a dark record. I think we inspired each other.”

Asked if there was any competition between the rockers, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins replied: “A good competitive spirit. It’s like we want to make a better record than them, and they want to make a better record than us.”



Grohl continued: “Josh and I were texting the other day, and we just thought ‘well, let’s just go and take over the fucking world together’.

"Let’s do it, why not?”

Meanwhile, footage of Dave Grohl listening back to Foo Fighters demos have been revealed.

Watch a clip of the Foos frontman reacting to Watered it Down and Slackers password below, courtesy of Laundry Room Studio.

See the full six minute video here:

Despite the Foo frontman's uncertainty over the demos, fans appear to be taken with their Slackers Password track, with many calling for it to be a single.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are preparing to release their Concrete And Gold album on 15 September, and have premiered several tracks during their live shows.

First Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted an acoustic version of album track The Sky Is A Neighborhood at benefit concert in San Francisco.

Listen to it here:

Then they treated fans to the fifth track on the album, La Dee Da, which they premiered at Iceland's Solstice Festival:

Since then, they've kept it coming, playing Dirty Waterwhich live in Paris this month:

Queens Of The Stone Age have been keeping themselves equally busy, sharing a teaser ahead of the release of their new album.

Watch it here:

Josh Homme and co. have also added a new date to the UK leg of their Villains Tour.

The No One Knows rockers will now play London's SSE Arena Wembley on 18 November, as well as a date at London's O2 three days later.

Just announced, a second London show has been added for 18 November at @ssearena . Tickets on sale Thursday 13 July. https://t.co/05TqQnqwyY pic.twitter.com/csOh3H1ZkV — QOTSA (@qotsa) July 10, 2017

See their full UK tour dates below:

18 NOVEMBER THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

19 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER ARENA

21 NOVEMBER THE O2, LONDON

23 NOVEMBER USHER HALL, EDINBURGH

24 NOVEMBER 3ARENA, DUBLIN



