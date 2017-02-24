Foo Fighters Playing Secret Gig In Frome To Announce Glastonbury?

Foo Fighters are rumoured to play a secret gig in Frome.

The Learn To Fly rockers sent out boarding passes to a select group of fans last weekend, and now it appears those lucky few have recieved messages inviting them to the Cheese and Grain in the Somerset town.

See a tweet, courtesy of Ryan Hudson, which appears to support their claims:

Anyone doubting any foo fighters news there's your answer @TheGlastoThingy pic.twitter.com/sd61nQcxIq — Man With Beard (@RyanHudson2009) February 23, 2017

Cheese And Grain could also be seen to feature on the boarding passes with the tickets going from "Los Angeles LAX to CAG".

A quick look on the Cheese And Grain website also links to Glasto organiser Emily Eavis opening their new cafe and bar.

It is here it is thought they'll announce a headline slot at Glastonbury 2017, with Frome located in the same part of the country as the world-famous festival.

Meanwhile, the venue themselves have released a statement, which confirms a "strictly private event" will be taking place.

As Somerset Live reports, their statement read: “There will be no tickets available at all to anyone who has not already been invited. Please do not come to the venue as we are unable to assist with any admission requests and we will be closed to the public all day.”

As The Guardian notes, Foo Fighters have also begun following two record shops in Frome, suggesting the Dave Grohl and the band are already in the area.