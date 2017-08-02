Foo Fighters To Play Intimate Show

Find out where Dave Grohl and co. are headed this week.

Foo Fighters are set to play an intimate gig at Metro Chicago on Friday 4 August.

The Learn To Fly rockers announced the news last night (1 August), and tickets for the "parperless" and "non-transferrable" event have already sold out.

Meanwhile, the band also appear to have hinted they'll appear at Lollapalooza, which takes place in the same city that weekend. 

While Foo Fighters' gig on Friday will no doubt delight their Chicago fans, the biggest surprise the band pulled off this year was their secret gig in Frome where they confirmed they were headlining Glastonbury festival.

Watch the moment Michael Eavis confirmed the news that they would be headlining the Saturday night (24 June) on the Pyramid Stage.

Play

Michael Eavis confirms Foo Fighters for Glastonbury

The moment Michael Eavis confirmed #FooFighters for Glastonbury ?

00:23

He added: "Be there or be square," before the band came on and opened with - you guessed it - Learn To Fly. 

Watch them perform My Hero below:

Play

Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome)

There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj

01:23

When the band did come to play Glastonbury, they didn't disappoint, paying tribute to late fan, Laura Plane, who sadly lost he battle with breast cancer.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play

Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan

The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May.

03:06

 

 

 

