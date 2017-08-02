Foo Fighters To Play Intimate Show

Dave Grohl Addresses Taylor Swift & Adele Album Rumours
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed whether the popstars will appear on their Concrete And Gold album.
Find out where Dave Grohl and co. are headed this week.
Foo Fighters are set to play an intimate gig at Metro Chicago on Friday 4 August.
Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017
The Learn To Fly rockers announced the news last night (1 August), and tickets for the "parperless" and "non-transferrable" event have already sold out.
Meanwhile, the band also appear to have hinted they'll appear at Lollapalooza, which takes place in the same city that weekend.
.@metrochicago SOLD OUT! Thank you Chicago and @lollapalooza ! See you Friday!— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017
Art: @zombieyeti pic.twitter.com/QUkFc7Wk7I
While Foo Fighters' gig on Friday will no doubt delight their Chicago fans, the biggest surprise the band pulled off this year was their secret gig in Frome where they confirmed they were headlining Glastonbury festival.
Watch the moment Michael Eavis confirmed the news that they would be headlining the Saturday night (24 June) on the Pyramid Stage.
Michael Eavis confirms Foo Fighters for Glastonbury
The moment Michael Eavis confirmed #FooFighters for Glastonbury ?
00:23
He added: "Be there or be square," before the band came on and opened with - you guessed it - Learn To Fly.
Watch them perform My Hero below:
Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome)
There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj
01:23
When the band did come to play Glastonbury, they didn't disappoint, paying tribute to late fan, Laura Plane, who sadly lost he battle with breast cancer.
Watch the moving moment here:
Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan
The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May.
03:06
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed whether the popstars will appear on their Concrete And Gold album.
The rocker has revealed Dave Grohl asked him to join the band during their headline slot at the Pyramid Stage.
