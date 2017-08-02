Foo Fighters To Play Intimate Show

Foo Fighters are set to play an intimate gig at Metro Chicago on Friday 4 August.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017

The Learn To Fly rockers announced the news last night (1 August), and tickets for the "parperless" and "non-transferrable" event have already sold out.

Meanwhile, the band also appear to have hinted they'll appear at Lollapalooza, which takes place in the same city that weekend.

While Foo Fighters' gig on Friday will no doubt delight their Chicago fans, the biggest surprise the band pulled off this year was their secret gig in Frome where they confirmed they were headlining Glastonbury festival.

Watch the moment Michael Eavis confirmed the news that they would be headlining the Saturday night (24 June) on the Pyramid Stage.

Play Michael Eavis confirms Foo Fighters for Glastonbury The moment Michael Eavis confirmed #FooFighters for Glastonbury ? 00:23

He added: "Be there or be square," before the band came on and opened with - you guessed it - Learn To Fly.

Watch them perform My Hero below:

Play Foo Fighters - My Hero (Live In Frome) There goes my hero! Amazing singalong at the #FooFighters Frome show! @danocdj 01:23

When the band did come to play Glastonbury, they didn't disappoint, paying tribute to late fan, Laura Plane, who sadly lost he battle with breast cancer.

Watch the moving moment here: