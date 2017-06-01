WATCH: Foo Fighters Drop Surprise New Track Run

The track is the first new material to come from the band since their St Cecilia EP was released last November. Dave Grohl will be talking about the new track with Radio X's Gordon Smart on the Evening Show tonight (1 June) from 7pm.

Watch it here:

The Dave Grohl-directed piece sees the band play dress-up once again, this time taking on the guise of old-aged men who go on the run from their nursing home.

Wake up. Run for your life with me. #FooFightersRun https://t.co/5fq1IAdyAv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 1, 2017

Foo Fighters are set to headline Glastonbury later this month, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, 24 June.

Stage times for Glastonbury were published earlier this week, confirming that the Foos will play at 21.45, following The National and Katy Perry.

The band were due to perform at the 2015 festival, but had to pull out when Dave Grohl broke his leg. They were replaced by Florence And The Machine.