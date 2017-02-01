Foo Fighters Inch Closer To Glastonbury With New Announcement

Foo Fighters have announced a headline slot at yet another European festival.

After teasing the news on social media earlier today, the Everlong rockers have confirmed a slot at Lollapalooza Berlin on 10 September 2017.

The German gig is the latest in a huge string of live dates planned across the continent for the band this year.

So far, Dave Grohl and co. have announced gigs at the likes of California's BottleRock in the Nappa Valley, Iceland's Secret Solstice festival, Portugal's NOS Alive, and Poland's Open',er festival.

See their full dates here.

The busy calendar still leaves a convenient space for Glastonbury 2017, which takes place from 21-25 June this year.

When asked if they were booked for the Somerset festival, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME he'd probably the last member of the band to be told.

“Not yet man but I’m always the last to know." Hawkins teased. "I have a big mouth so they don’t tell me anything. That’s a rule in Foo Fighters; ‘don’t tell Taylor, he’ll tell everybody’."

