Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury Set Could Last Three Hours

25th February 2017, 07:00

Foo Fighters could play an extra-long set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, if Dave Grohl has his way.

Foo Fighters Frome Somerset 2017

The band confirmed that they will headline the festival on Saturday 24 June at a very special show at the Cheese And Grain bar in Frome, Somerset.

Grohl announced that the band had a whole heap of songs to perform and were clearly enjoying being back onstage after their hiatus following the singer’s broken leg in 2015: “I haven’t stood up and done this in a long time.”

Big Dave said the secret gig would be very different to the Glastonbury slot. “I think [tonight] might be hotter, might be louder, might be longer…. I dunno.”

He then admitted that the Foos had a LOT of songs to play and that the headline show might be a marathon set.

He joked: “I asked Michael if he’d let us play for three hours, he said yes.”

Emily Eavis said about the Foos: “It was obviously devastating when they had to pull out in 2015 – and the thought, effort and generosity they’ve put into this announcement is just unbelievable.”

So, if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to Glastonbury, strap yourself in for an incredible night…

