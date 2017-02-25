Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury Set Could Last Three Hours

The band confirmed that they will headline the festival on Saturday 24 June at a very special show at the Cheese And Grain bar in Frome, Somerset.

Grohl announced that the band had a whole heap of songs to perform and were clearly enjoying being back onstage after their hiatus following the singer’s broken leg in 2015: “I haven’t stood up and done this in a long time.”

Big Dave said the secret gig would be very different to the Glastonbury slot. “I think [tonight] might be hotter, might be louder, might be longer…. I dunno.”

He then admitted that the Foos had a LOT of songs to play and that the headline show might be a marathon set.

He joked: “I asked Michael if he’d let us play for three hours, he said yes.”

Emily Eavis said about the Foos: “It was obviously devastating when they had to pull out in 2015 – and the thought, effort and generosity they’ve put into this announcement is just unbelievable.”

So, if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to Glastonbury, strap yourself in for an incredible night…