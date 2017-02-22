Foo Fighters Fans Weren't Happy About The Lack Of Glasto Announcement...

Foo Fighters fans were left disappointed after hints from the band suggested a big announcement was on its way.

It all started this weekend, when the rockers sent mysterious "Obelisk airlines" boarding passes to fans, which included yesterday's date (21 February 2017), with a check in of 18:00.

On top of this, a spitfire was reportedly spotted on site at Worthy Farm, leading fans to believe that Glastonbury announcement from the Learn To Fly rockers was imminent.

However, after 6pm, the announcement failed to come, and fans were none too pleased about it.

See the best reactions here:

A LOT of people got bored waiting...

10 minutes late. Sitting waiting for this foo fighters announcement like.. pic.twitter.com/lCk5YqhWYS — John Loughran (@JohnLoughran_) February 21, 2017

Others started freaking out.

I'm getting so impatient waiting for the @foofighters news, I need to know!!!! #foofighters — Grace Payton (@GracePayton19) February 21, 2017

These lot thought they we're getting into the mind of Grohl...

I bet Dave Grohl is just sitting there refreshing his twitter watching us all go mental and being like @foofighters #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Ar12dvYLPq — Tara // (@immabeahippo) February 21, 2017

Dave Grohl right now to everyone waiting for the @foofighters #Glastonbury announcement pic.twitter.com/SqBe62iewp — Stuart Provan (@stuartprovan) February 21, 2017

Then the inevitable thought came to everyone, that the announcement could come at 6pm AMERICAN TIME... It didn't.

Hadn't occurred to me, whilst I sit refreshing my screen, that the @foofighters announcement might be for 6pm AMERICAN TIME!?! #glasto2017 pic.twitter.com/bF3XND7nX4 — sarah matthews (@BernysPlace) February 21, 2017

And when it became clear no announcement was coming, people started pointing the finger, even blaming Southern Rail.

Ohmygod Obelisk Airlines must be owned by Southern Rail if it's this delayed for an announcement! #foofighters #obeliskairlines — Holley Barclay (@holleybarclay) February 21, 2017

How topical.

One fan even compared it to being worst than getting a Glasto ticket.

This is as bad as trying to get the Glasto tickets in the first place! #foofighters #glasto2017 — Donna Leigh (@DonnaKebabLeigh) February 21, 2017

It definitely isn't.

Well, they do say no news is good news, but this guy has almost given up...