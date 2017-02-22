Foo Fighters Fans Weren't Happy About The Lack Of Glasto Announcement...

22nd February 2017, 08:00

Thanks to a mysterious boarding pass, fans expected a big announcement to come from the band last night at 6pm.

Dave Grohl in 2014

Foo Fighters fans were left disappointed after hints from the band suggested a big announcement was on its way.

It all started this weekend, when the rockers sent mysterious "Obelisk airlines" boarding passes to fans, which included yesterday's date (21 February 2017), with a check in of 18:00.

On top of this, a spitfire was reportedly spotted on site at Worthy Farm, leading fans to believe that Glastonbury announcement from the Learn To Fly rockers was imminent.

However, after 6pm, the announcement failed to come, and fans were none too pleased about it.

See the best reactions here: 

A LOT of people got bored waiting...

Others started freaking out.

These lot thought they we're getting into the mind of Grohl...

Then the inevitable thought came to everyone, that the announcement could come at 6pm AMERICAN TIME... It didn't.

And when it became clear no announcement was coming, people started pointing the finger, even blaming Southern Rail.

How topical.

One fan even compared it to being worst than getting a Glasto ticket.

It definitely isn't. 

Well, they do say no news is good news, but this guy has almost given up...  

Comments

MORE ON FOO FIGHTERS

Now Playing

News