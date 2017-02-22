Foo Fighters Fans Weren't Happy About The Lack Of Glasto Announcement...

What That Foo Fighters 6pm Announcement Was ACTUALLY About...
Duh!
Thanks to a mysterious boarding pass, fans expected a big announcement to come from the band last night at 6pm.
Foo Fighters fans were left disappointed after hints from the band suggested a big announcement was on its way.
It all started this weekend, when the rockers sent mysterious "Obelisk airlines" boarding passes to fans, which included yesterday's date (21 February 2017), with a check in of 18:00.
Anyone else get a special delivery from @foofighters today?? #glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/u2N7QqKK2c— RachMcP (@RachMcP72) February 18, 2017
On top of this, a spitfire was reportedly spotted on site at Worthy Farm, leading fans to believe that Glastonbury announcement from the Learn To Fly rockers was imminent.
However, after 6pm, the announcement failed to come, and fans were none too pleased about it.
See the best reactions here:
A LOT of people got bored waiting...
Waiting for @foofighters and @GlastoFest to announce be like pic.twitter.com/OKClAstjue— wiinib (@wiinibthehero) February 21, 2017
10 minutes late. Sitting waiting for this foo fighters announcement like.. pic.twitter.com/lCk5YqhWYS— John Loughran (@JohnLoughran_) February 21, 2017
Others started freaking out.
Can't handle this wait @foofighters !! pic.twitter.com/s50TgSpbOp— Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 21, 2017
I'm getting so impatient waiting for the @foofighters news, I need to know!!!! #foofighters— Grace Payton (@GracePayton19) February 21, 2017
These lot thought they we're getting into the mind of Grohl...
I bet Dave Grohl is just sitting there refreshing his twitter watching us all go mental and being like @foofighters #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Ar12dvYLPq— Tara // (@immabeahippo) February 21, 2017
Dave Grohl right now to everyone waiting for the @foofighters #Glastonbury announcement pic.twitter.com/SqBe62iewp— Stuart Provan (@stuartprovan) February 21, 2017
Then the inevitable thought came to everyone, that the announcement could come at 6pm AMERICAN TIME... It didn't.
Hadn't occurred to me, whilst I sit refreshing my screen, that the @foofighters announcement might be for 6pm AMERICAN TIME!?! #glasto2017 pic.twitter.com/bF3XND7nX4— sarah matthews (@BernysPlace) February 21, 2017
And when it became clear no announcement was coming, people started pointing the finger, even blaming Southern Rail.
Ohmygod Obelisk Airlines must be owned by Southern Rail if it's this delayed for an announcement! #foofighters #obeliskairlines— Holley Barclay (@holleybarclay) February 21, 2017
How topical.
One fan even compared it to being worst than getting a Glasto ticket.
This is as bad as trying to get the Glasto tickets in the first place! #foofighters #glasto2017— Donna Leigh (@DonnaKebabLeigh) February 21, 2017
It definitely isn't.
Well, they do say no news is good news, but this guy has almost given up...
Still waiting for this foo fighters announcement.. pic.twitter.com/XAZ5F7Uurd— John Loughran (@JohnLoughran_) February 22, 2017
