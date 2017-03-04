This Foo Fighters Fan's Dad Recycled Their Frome Gig Tickets...

A Foo Fighters mega-fan almost missed out on attending their secret Frome gig after her dad recycled his boarding passes.

As Somerset Live reports, a man received the cryptic-looking tickets the weekend before and binned them before realising it was indeed an invite to see the Learn To Fly rockers on Friday (24 February).

However, luckily he managed to redeem himself, after contacting the Foo Fighters Facebook page and explaining his situation.

His daughter told Somerset Live in the queue for the event: “My dad got tickets – the boarding passes – last Saturday. He didn’t realise what they were for and so he recycled them.”

“Later he told me that he’d received these mysterious boarding passes and so I thought we were all going to the gig. So come last night I texted him saying let’s go to the Cheese and Grain and he tells me he’s recycled them. I give him about three or four hours worth of ear ache for it including multiple cuss words.”

“I told him to try his luck, being nicknamed ‘Jammy’, so he emailed the Foo Fighters Facebook page and they promptly emailed back and checked him in. You gotta love the Foo Fighters Facebook page.”

Luckily, all's well that ends well and the pair were able to watch the gig and see the amazing moment Foo Fighters and Michael Eavis confirmed they'd be headlining Glastonbury 2017.

