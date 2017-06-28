Foo Fighters Announce Special O2 Show

Foo Fighters have announced a very special show to mark The O2’s birthday this year.



Dave Grohl announced the date on the Chris Moyles show this morning, which sees the band joining in the birthday celebrations with a one-off gig at The O2 in London on 19 September.



Fresh from their show-stopping headline set at Glastonbury festival last weekend, the band will showcase their brand new album, Concrete And Gold, which is released just days before.



The O2 has marked its first decade with some notable shows with Alt-J, Celine Dion and Ed Sheeran.

Chris Moyles announced this very special Foo Fighters gig this morning and gave away the first pair of tickets… And there’ll be a chance to win tickets in every show on Radio X between 10am to 10pm.



Foo Fighters’ ninth album is titled Concrete And Gold, and will be released on 15 September through Roswell/RCA Records The LP has been produced by Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Katy Perry, Adele, Beck and most recently Liam Gallagher.



Dave Grohl says that the record “Has more twists and turns than a live senate hearing. Like a box of really loud chocolates. Hope you’re hungry.”



The band showcased one of the new tracks, Run, on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night.







Concrete And Gold is available to pre-order via www.foofighters.com.

Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold track listing:



