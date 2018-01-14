WATCH: Ethiopian Students Sing Smells Like Teen Spirit

Nevermind Bieber, Ethiopia Smells Like Teen Spirit 03:45

We look back at the time when Peace Corps Volunteer Matt Westerberg used the Nirvana track to help his students learn English.

To celebrate Dave Grohl's 49th Birthday, we're re-living the time ninth grade Ethiopian kids sang Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The video entitled: Never Mind Bieber, Ethiopia Smells Like Teen Spirit, posted by Kirsten Kuwatani, sees the students being taught the Nirvana track at school to help them learn English.

In the description, Kuwatani explains: "Peace Corps Volunteer Matt Westerberg uses this classic '90s anthem to help create an active and encouraging environment for kids to practice their English, a skill necessary for attaining a college education. "

She adds: "Special birthday wishes to legendary drummer Dave Grohl."

Watch it below above.

Rock on!

