WATCH: Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins Debut New Foo Fighters Song

Foo Fighters have debuted a brand new song live on stage.
As Live 105 reports, frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins took part in the Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit at The Filmore in San Francisco on Monday (15 May), when they showed off a new track.
See a clip of their performance below, courtesy of MusicSF below:
Foo Fighters premiere new song San Francisco
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted their The Sky is a Neighborhood track in San Francisco.
01:19
Speaking to the audience, Grohl said: "I figured on the way up here, I thought: 'Fuck it let's play a news song man.'
"We've never played this song in front of anybody. It's called The Sky Is A Neighborhood".
The clip has prompted rumours that the band could be working in the studio and the follow-up to their 2014 Sonic Highways album, and 2015's Saint Cecilia EP.
The Learn To Fly rockers will no doubt reveal more during their headline slot at Glastonbury 2017, where they'll play The Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June.
They'll be joined by Radiohead and Ed Sheeran, who will headline the festival on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.
Photo: Twitter/MusicSF
