WATCH: Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins Debut New Foo Fighters Song

16th May 2017, 12:42

See the Foos rockers perform The Sky Is A Neighborhood for the first time in San Francisco.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins premiere new Foo Fig

Foo Fighters have debuted a brand new song live on stage.

As Live 105 reports, frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins took part in the Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit at The Filmore in San Francisco on Monday (15 May), when they showed off a new track.

See a clip of their performance below, courtesy of MusicSF below:

Play

Foo Fighters premiere new song San Francisco

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted their The Sky is a Neighborhood track in San Francisco.

01:19

Speaking to the audience, Grohl said: "I figured on the way up here, I thought: 'Fuck it let's play a news song man.'

"We've never played this song in front of anybody. It's called The Sky Is A Neighborhood".

The clip has prompted rumours that the band could be working in the studio and the follow-up to their 2014 Sonic Highways album, and 2015's Saint Cecilia EP. 

The Learn To Fly rockers will no doubt reveal more during their headline slot at Glastonbury 2017, where they'll play The Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June.

They'll be joined by Radiohead and Ed Sheeran, who will headline the festival on the Friday and Sunday night respectively. 

Photo: Twitter/MusicSF

Comments

MORE ON FOO FIGHTERS

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News