Watch Dave Grohl's Daughter Harper Play The Drums On Stage

Footage has emerged which sees Dave Grohl's daughter, Harper, playing the drums to Queen's We Will Rock You on Friday (16 June).

Foo Fighters were playing a headline slot at Solstice Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland when the frontman introduced the eight-year-old to the crowd.

Watch the full story, courtesy of a YouTube video from Sigurður Lúðvík Stefánsson.

Revealing how he asked his daughter if she wanted to join them, Grohl recalled: "About two weeks ago my daughter said, 'Daddy I wanna play the drums.' And I said, 'OK, do you want me to teach you?' She said 'yes'.

"And then I said, 'do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?' And she said 'yes'.

"So ladies and gentlemen, welcome the next generation. There's another Grohl on the drum set now... And this is the first song she learned."

The festival also saw the band give new single, Run, its live debut.

Watch them performing the track below:

Dave Grohl and co. also played their first performance of The Sky Is A Neighborhood, which Dave Grohl an Taylor Hawkins previously debuted at an acoustic benefit concert.

Let's hope he doesn't strain his voice too much before Glastonbury, which the band are due to headline on Saturday 24 June.