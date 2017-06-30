Dave Grohl: The Best Part Of Glasto Was Liam Gallagher

Dave Grohl has said his "favourite" bit about headlining Glastonbury Festival was meeting Liam Gallagher beforehand.

“You know my favourite moment of the whole night?” the Learn To Fly rocker told NME. “Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in. He goes straight over to Taylor and says, ‘That fuckin’ song – ‘Range Rover Bitch’!’ Then he starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record.

"Then he turns round to me and goes, ‘And your shit’s alright, too!’ Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest fucking smile…”

Admitting that he didn't fully “realise the immensity" of headlining Glastonbury two years ago, Grohl added that he got the festival and when they finally topped the bill "it felt like it meant just so much fucking more".

The Foo Fighters opened their mammoth Glastonbury set by paying tribute to Florence + The Machine, who took their place after Grohl broke his leg back in 2015.

Watch our video of the epic moment here:

Play Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago. 02:18

As Grohl walked onto the Pyramid Stage, he told the crowd: “For all of you who were here in 2015, I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop and it looked beautiful.



"My friend Florence got to headline that year and I’m very happy that that happened, because I thought she should have been headlining anyway.



“As I was siting in my wheelchair with my broken leg, she played a fuckin’ Foo Fighters song. Way better than we’ve ever played it. So I thought I’d start the show tonight, singing that song back to Florence.”

The frontman also dedicated their anthem, Everlong, to Laura Plane, a fan who sadly passed away from cancer.

Following her sad passing in May, her widower Jon Plane contacted Dave Grohl through Twitter to ask if the band could perform the track in her memory at this year's festival.

See the moment he was granted his wish below: