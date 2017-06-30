Does Adele Feature On Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold Album?

Dave Grohl hasn't denied that Adele could be the big star set to feature on Foo Fighters' new LP.

The frontman previously teased a "surprising" collaboration with a mystery pop singer who lends their vocals to one of the album's "heaviest songs", but is not prepared to give away who it is.

Speaking in the latest issue of NME, Grohl said of the rumours: "You might have Shania Twain having a record-release party, or the guy from Deep Purple hanging out with Jason Bonham, or Justin Timberlake would be in for a couple of weeks, or Lady Gaga working with these other cats from Nashville.

"And every so often we'd be like, 'Hey, wanna come sing some backing vocals?' and they'd just f**king do it. It was loose and random: everyone was hanging out, drinking whiskey, having a good time. I never went to college, but it's what I imagine a dormitory's like."

The first rumours circulated after it was revealed that the band have worked with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin, who did Hello with the pop megastar.

Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold is released on 15 September via RCA Records.

Adele and Lady Gaga aren't the only female vocalists respected connected to the band, as Foo Fighters opened their Glastonbury headline set with the band’s classic song Times Like These- which he dedicated to Florence Welch.

Watch our video of the moment here:

Play Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago. 02:18

As Grohl walked onto the Pyramid Stage, he told the crowd: “For all of you who were here in 2015, I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop and it looked beautiful.



"My friend Florence got to headline that year and I’m very happy that that happened, because I thought she should have been headlining anyway.



“As I was siting in my wheelchair with my broken leg, she played a fuckin’ Foo Fighters song. Way better than we’ve ever played it. So I thought I’d start the show tonight, singing that song back to Florence.”

The frontman also dedicated their anthem, Everlong, to Laura Plane, a fan who sadly passed away from cancer.

Following her sad passing in May, her widower Jon Plane contacted Dave Grohl through Twitter to ask if the band could perform the track in her memory at this year's festival.

See the moment her widower was granted his wish below:

Play Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May. 03:06

Jon and Laura - who lost her eight-year battle with cancer this year - chose the track as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but had to cancel as she was too ill.

Jon's request was picked up on social media and was retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to the frontman penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

The 48-year-old rocker wrote: "Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of you at Glasto. Take care mate."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sends touching message to husband of Laura Plane https://t.co/rpDiRzxdH9 #foofighters pic.twitter.com/jb5rRQXLwD — Foo Fighters News (@foofightersnews) June 14, 2017

Big Dave was true to his word: before bringing the set to a climax, he said that the next song was for "Laura... who couldn't be here tonight."

The band then launched into an emotional version of the 1997 classic, taken from their second album The Colour And The Shape.



