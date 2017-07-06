This 90s R&B band Features On Foo Fighters' New Album...

A member of Boys II Men features on Foo Fighters' forthcoming Concrete And Gold album.

The 90s R&B vocal harmony group are known for commercial ballads such as End Of The Road, but Dave Grohl has revealed one of their singers has lent his voice to the "heaviest" song on the LP.

Asked by BBC's Shaun Keaveny about the weirdest moment of making the record, the frontman replied: "The guy from Boyz II Men walking up through the parking lot, and me saying: 'Ah dude, will you sing on our record?' And he does.

"On a heaviest song on the entire record."

The news comes as the band debuted a new album track, Dirty Water in Paris this week.

Much like their Glastonbury Festival set, the band ended their epic gig with their Everlong anthem.

Introducing the track at the Somerset festival, Dave Grohl dedicated the song to his late fan Laura Plane, keeping true to his word to her widower Jon.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May. 03:06

Grohl also opened their Glasto show with a rendition of These Days, which he dedicated to Florence Welch, after Florence + The Machine filled in for the band at the festival after he broke his leg in 2015.

Play Dave Grohl pays tribute to Florence The Foo Fighters frontman thanks the singer for standing in for them two years ago. 02:18

As Dave Grohl walked onto the Pyramid Stage alone, he told the crowd: “For all of you who were here in 2015, I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop and it looked beautiful.



"My friend Florence got to headline that year and I’m very happy that that happened, because I thought she should have been headlining anyway.



“As I was siting in my wheelchair with my broken leg, she played a fuckin’ Foo Fighters song. Way better than we’ve ever played it. So I thought I’d start the show tonight, singing that song back to Florence.”

And it seems that Florence isn't the only female vocalist the rocker has struck up a friendship with, as The Learn To Fly rocker has also teased a big female popstar features on their new album, with Adele very much in the frame.

Speaking in the latest issue of NME, Grohl said of the rumours: "You might have Shania Twain having a record-release party, or the guy from Deep Purple hanging out with Jason Bonham, or Justin Timberlake would be in for a couple of weeks, or Lady Gaga working with these other cats from Nashville.

"And every so often we'd be like, 'Hey, wanna come sing some backing vocals?' and they'd just f**king do it. It was loose and random: everyone was hanging out, drinking whiskey, having a good time. I never went to college, but it's what I imagine a dormitory's like."

Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold is released on 15 September via RCA Records.