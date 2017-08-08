Beach Boys Track With Foo Fighters & Queen Blocked From Release

A reworked song, featuring members of Queen and Foo Fighters has has reportedly been blocked from release following a legal row.

According to The Sun, Holy Man - which was co-written by late Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson and his lead singer brother Brian, 75 - has been given an upgrade by Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor but may not see the light of day.

Dennis Wilson's co-writer Stephen Kalinich is the only person who was able to hear the song in its original form and he claims he hasn't had access to it for more than three decades, but has said it's "such a shame" no one will hear the supergroup's cover.

Dennis Wilson tragically drowned at Marina Del Rey in 1983, and the track has been stored away in a vault ever since.

The original music was created by the Good Vibrations stars in 1974, and the rough tape was apparently sent to Queen's guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor and the US rockers.

A source told the outlet: "The song is in a vault and nobody can do anything about it. It's such a shame as there will clearly be a huge demand for it."

Talking about the "masterpiece" co-writer Stephen gushed: "It's over six minutes long and it's a masterpiece, but we've never been able to release it because we can't get the legalities worked out. Such a shame.

"People hear it and, honest to God, it brings tears to their eyes."

Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins recorded vocals on their version and Stephen says he sounded just like Dennis with "the same gravelly, whisky voice".

He added: "Taylor sent the track to Brian May and he and Roger Taylor fell in love with it. They spent weeks fooling around with it, putting

on vocals and some incredible percussive things."

Fans may not be able to hear this song, but soon, they'll be able to head Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold album, which boasts huge guest spots in Sir Paul McCartney.

