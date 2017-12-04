Foo Fighters Announce Huge Support Acts For 2018 UK Dates

Find out who will be joining the La Dee Da rockers at their UK stadium shows next year.

Foo Fighters have confirmed a stellar line-up of support acts for their UK and European dates next year.

Europe - you wanna know who else is coming along to rock??

Get your tickets here: https://t.co/zejEsH138W pic.twitter.com/ocjca84x9b — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 4, 2017

Dave Grohl and co. will be supported by Wolf Alice and The Cribs at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Monday 18 June, while the Don't Delete The Kisses rockers will also play their first London Stadium date - joined by Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - on Friday 22 June.

Their second date at the London Stadium will see the Run rockers joined by The Kills, Slaves and Starcrawler.

