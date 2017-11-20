WATCH: Foo Fighters & Guns N' Roses Honour AC/DC's Malcolm Young

The bands both paid tribute to the late guitarist, who sadly passed away this weekend.

Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses both paid tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young, who lost his battle to dementia aged 64 on Saturday (18 November).

The Learn To Fly rockers played Mexico's Corona Capital Festival and opened with a cover of the Aussie band's Let There Be Rock anthem.

Watch it here:

A day earlier, Guns N' Roses dedicated Knocking On Heavens Door alongside a cover of AC/DC's

Watch a clip of the moment, which was posted on Guns N' Roses' Twitter page:

Like Foo Fighters, GNR had an image of Malcolm Young as a backdrop during their performance.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, November Rain axeman Slash said: "Malcolm Young was one of the best ever rhythm guitarists in Rock n Roll. He was a fantastic songwriter and he had a great work ethic too. I toured with AC/DC on their 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour.

"I found Malcolm to be a really cool, down to earth fellow. The entire rock n roll community is heartbroken by his passing."

Duff McKagan wrote on Twitter: "Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus!"

Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus! pic.twitter.com/a3naL0CvdA — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson remembered his bandmate with a tribute, writing on his website: “I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone. We had such great times on the road.

I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.

I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Cara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated…. as we all are.

He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match. He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that. He was the man who created AC/DC because he said “there was no Rock,n,Roll” out there.

I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much.

I salute you, Malcolm Young.”