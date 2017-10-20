Listen To Foo Fighters' Soldier Track For Planned Parenthood

Dave Grohl and co. have joined a number of artists to feature on a compilation for the sexual health organisation.

Foo Fighters have unveiled a new track, which will appear on a forthcoming collection in support of Planned Parenthood.

Soldiers - which is a Concrete And Gold outtake - joins contributions from the likes of CHVRCHES, Elliot Smith, Feist, and more.

Listen to it here:

The series of vinyl singles, named 7" For Planned Parenthood also features a variety of artists, musicians, writers and comedians and will be released in batches, before being sold as part of a boxset.

The not-for-profit organisation - which provides reproductive health care in the United States - announced the news of the project back in April, writing on their Facebook page: "Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings."

The 7 inches for Planned Parenthood vinyl is set for release on 11 November.

Meanwhile tickets for Foo Fighters' 2018 UK Stadium shows sold out this morning, as fans rushed to buy tickets for their gigs in London and Manchester.

By summer 2018, the Foos No.1 Concrete And Gold LP will be well and truly part of the setlist, with the likes of Run and The Sky Is A Neighborhood a stable part of the catalogue.

Luckily fans can still expect to them to play all the hits, whether the band kick things off early or end up extending their curfew.

Watch them play their Everlong anthem at Glastonbury 2017:

And, if Liam Gallagher and Rick Astley are anything to go by, we can probably expect them to invite an act on the stage.

See Rick Astley perform his Never Gonna Give You Up hit with the band at London's O2:

There'll almost certainly be a Queen tribute where Taylor Hawkins does a medley of hits from his favourite band.

Watch the pair's first reaction to Rami Malek in the guise of Freddie Mercury for the new Queen biopic: