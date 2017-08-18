WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Athens' Acropolis In Landmarks Live Trailer

Foo Fighters's historic Acropolis gig is set to take centre stage on Landmarks Live In Concert this autumn.

The Learn To Fly's rockers will feature in an upcoming episode of the Chad Smith-hosted series, which follows acts as they play historic venues and sites across the globe.

Watch its trailer here:

Play Landmarks Live In Concert: Foo Fighters at the Acropolis Credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films 01:26

The trailer witnesses the band play an epic concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in July, and sees the band tour around Athens with the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer.

In the teaser clip, sees the band first come across the ancient landmark, as Taylor Hawkins points to a wall and jokes: "Roger Waters is gonna be pissed when he sees this".

The show will air on US network PBS on 10 November 2017.

Video and still credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films