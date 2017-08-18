WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Athens' Acropolis In Landmarks Live Trailer

WATCH: Did Foo Fighters Let Slip On Their Concrete And Gold Guest?
Dave Grohl and co. are keeping tight-lipped about one huge star featuring on their new album, but could they have already blown it?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Landmarks Live In Concert: Foo Fighters at the Acropolis
Credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films
01:26
Their landmark gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
Foo Fighters's historic Acropolis gig is set to take centre stage on Landmarks Live In Concert this autumn.
The Learn To Fly's rockers will feature in an upcoming episode of the Chad Smith-hosted series, which follows acts as they play historic venues and sites across the globe.
Watch its trailer here:
Landmarks Live In Concert: Foo Fighters at the Acropolis
Credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films
01:26
The trailer witnesses the band play an epic concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in July, and sees the band tour around Athens with the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer.
In the teaser clip, sees the band first come across the ancient landmark, as Taylor Hawkins points to a wall and jokes: "Roger Waters is gonna be pissed when he sees this".
The show will air on US network PBS on 10 November 2017.
Video and still credit: Vimeo/City Drive Films
Dave Grohl and co. are keeping tight-lipped about one huge star featuring on their new album, but could they have already blown it?
The Learn To Fly rockers joined forces with the Jane's Addiction frontman at their surprise Lollapalooza afterparty gig.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Feeder Buck Rogers
Stereophonics Pick A Part That's New
Dan Smith and co. have given their take on the punk trio's 1994 anthem for upcoming superhero series, The Tick.
See Benedict Cumberbatch's character in the trailer for the next instalment in the Thor franchise.
Comments
Powered by Facebook