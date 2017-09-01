Foo Fighters Are Enjoying Their "Elder Statesmen Of Rock Status"

Watch Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold LP: Everything We Know So Far
Get the details on the band's ninth studio album, from surprising guest vocalists to its heavier sound.
Drummer Taylor Hawkins says he's happy to teach the kids of today.
Taylor Hawkins says the Foo Fighters are enjoying being "elder statesmen" when it comes to rock.
The Learn To Fly drummer has talked about the changing music scene, and says he's fine not being the new kids on the block.
In an interview with Star2, he explained: “We had our time to be new. Now we’re sort of enjoying our ‘elder statesmen of rock’ status and are happy to teach the kids what it’s like to play the guitar and drums.”
Watch Dave Grohl react to Foo Fighters' demos:
Dave Grohl reacts to Foo Fighters Demos
See a clip of the latest Sonic Highways Outtakes video here.
01:09
In the interview, Hawkins also revealed what he finds the most "depressing" about electronic music.
"To me, the things I don't love about EDM and pop music is the lack of human feel.
"I get sad to think that the human feel of music is going to be gone from the mainstream and it's all just going to be sort of this clicking and popping of computers with auto-tuned vocals. To me, that sounds so depressing."
However, the Run sticksman is confident that alternative music will have its day again, adding: "These things are always cyclical. I think it will come back.
"I'd like to think there's a Kurt Cobain, a Jimi Hendrix or someone in his parents’ basement getting ready to explode it all again. I'd like to think it's someone with a guitar and bass and drums."
Watch Perry Farrell and Foo Fighters perform Jane's Addictions Mountain song at the Lollapolooza afterparty.
Watch our short clip of the moment courtesy of YouTube's Tankboy here:
Perry Farrell joins Foo Fighters on stage at Lollapalooza afterparty
Watch the rockers perform Jane's Addiction song via YouTube/Tankboy.
00:58
