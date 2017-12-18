Foo Fighters' Christmas Medley Will Get You In The Festive Mood

The band got into the holiday spirit with a special version of Everlong on Saturday Night Live.

If you're not in the Christmas mood yet, then get ready - because this clip will get you feeling festive.

This weekend's Saturday Night Live saw Foo Fighters as special musical guest and Big Dave Grohl led the band in an emotional version of their classic song Everlong, with the musicians decked out in Christmas jumpers.

But that wasn't the end of it - Grohl then kicked into a over of the legendary holiday song Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), as recorded by Darlene Love in 1963.

Not satisfied with that glorious piece of seasonal magic, the Foos then segued into the Linus And Lucy theme from the beloved cartoon A Charlie Brown Christmas. This will bring back a few memories.

Happy Christmas Foo Fighters! Watch the full performance here: