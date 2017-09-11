Foo Fighters Announce Pop-Up Pub In East London

Foo Fighters are opening a pub in east London's Bethnal Green.

The Foo Fighters Arms will be functional from 15-20 September to coincide with the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, which is out this Friday.

Fans will be able to pick up exclusive merchandise and limited edition items at the venue on 339 Cambridge Heath Road, including the Run rockers' very own beer.

Announcing the news on the pub's website foofightersarms.com, Dave Grohl and co said: "Foo Fighters are proud to announce the opening of the Foo Fighters Arms in London for one week only. Doors will open to the public on 15th September to celebrate the release of their new album Concrete and Gold and will host a series of events for both fans and the general public. There'll be Foo Fighters beers and exclusive merchandise on sale throughout the week. Keep an eye on the band's social media channels to find out more."

There will also be special events planned during the five-day extravaganza.

It comes after Dave Grohl revealed he "wouldn't be walking" without Paul McCartney.

The Foos frontman said the Beatles legend - who features on the band's upcoming album - gave him plenty of support and helped put him in touch with "some good" doctors.

"He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg. It still blows my mind.

"I wouldn't be playing music if it wasn't for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records.

"But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good f***ing doctors."

